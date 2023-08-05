DC asks officials to follow President’s protocol

August 5, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: In preparation for the President’s visit, Deputy Commissioner Dr. Rajendra held a meeting with officials from various departments yesterday to ensure a smooth and flawless event. He emphasised that all arrangements must be meticulously carried out, following proper protocol to avoid any inconvenience or disruptions.

The Public Works Department (PWD) officials were assigned the task of inspecting emergency accommodation arrangements, ensuring that suitable rooms are available if needed. Additionally, the authorities were instructed to examine and report on power and alternative arrangements for the visit. Adequate medical facilities, medical teams, and ambulances are to be organised at the Airport to ensure the highest level of safety and medical support. Furthermore, strict protocols were advised to be followed by officials concerning food safety, security and maintaining proper decorum throughout the President’s visit.