DC asks officials to follow President’s protocol
News

DC asks officials to follow President’s protocol

August 5, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: In preparation for the President’s visit, Deputy Commissioner Dr. Rajendra held a meeting with officials from various departments yesterday to ensure a smooth and flawless event. He emphasised that all arrangements must be meticulously carried out, following proper protocol to avoid any inconvenience or disruptions.

The Public Works Department (PWD) officials were assigned the task of inspecting emergency accommodation arrangements, ensuring that suitable rooms are available if needed. Additionally, the authorities were instructed to examine and report on power and alternative arrangements for the visit. Adequate medical facilities, medical teams, and ambulances are to be organised at the Airport to ensure the highest level of safety and medical support. Furthermore, strict protocols were advised to be followed by officials concerning food safety, security and maintaining proper decorum throughout the President’s visit.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching