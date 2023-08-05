Heavy security in city for President and Governor’s visit

August 5, 2023

President Murmu to leave for Mudumalai in a chopper from Airport

Governor Gehlot to visit Shuka Vana in Ganapathy Ashram & Chamundi Hill

Mysore/Mysuru: The security apparatus in city has been placed on high alert following the visit of President of India Droupadi Murmu and Governor of Karnataka Thaawarchand Gehlot today.

While the President will land at Mysore Airport at 2.30 pm, the Governor will be there to receive her and he will later on proceed to other engagements. President Murmu will fly to Mudumalai in a chopper from the Airport and her plane will be in station at the Airport till 4.30 pm and take her to Chennai. Medical and emergency teams have been stationed at the Airport.

Initially, the President was scheduled to arrive at Mysore Airport at 12.30 pm but itinerary got changed. Security at the Airport has been beefed up and no one is allowed inside except for the arriving and departing passengers and separate arrangements have been made for them.

The security to the President is ensured by The President’s Bodyguard (PBG), the most senior unit of the Indian Armed Forces.

Sleuths from the PBG have arrived in Mysuru ahead of the President’s visit and have been deployed inside the Airport with the outer layer of the security covered by the City and District Police.

The President will visit Theppakadu Elephant Camp in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve and a five-tier security is in place at the Nilgiris in view of her visit. The President’s chopper will land at the Masinagudi airstrip at 3 pm.

President Murmu will meet the tribal couple Bomman and Belli, whose life was featured in the Oscar-winning documentary ‘The Elephant Whisperers’. She is also expected to meet a few leaders from indigenous tribes.

Governor’s schedule

The Governor’s cavalcade has already come to Mysuru and after a short break at the Guest House of the Karnataka State Open University (KSOU), the Governor is scheduled to proceed to the Airport to receive the President. After the President’s chopper leaves Mysuru to Mudumalai, the Governor will visit Shukha Vana at Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Ashram on Nanjangud Road. Later, Governor Gehlot will visit Sri Chamundeshwari Temple atop Chamundi Hill to offer his prayers and will be back at KSOU Guest House. He will then see off the President to Chennai from Mysore Airport at 5.40 pm.

A host of dignitaries will be at the Airport to receive and see off the President including Mysuru District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa, Mayor Shivakumar, DC Dr. K.V. Rajendra, City Police Commissioner Ramesh Banoth, DIGP (Southern Range) Dr. M.B. Boralingaiah and SP Seema Latkar.