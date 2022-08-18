Governor inaugurates free eye camp at MRC Eye Hospital

August 18, 2022

Thaawarchand Gehlot impressed with modern facilities and free public service

Mysore/Mysuru: Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot inaugurated a free ‘Eye Screening and Cataract Operation Mega Camp’ at MRC Eye Hospital in Siddarthanagar this morning.

The Mysore Race Club (MRC) Charitable Trust (MRCCT) had organised the camp and Jayachamaraja Wadiyar’s 103rd Birth Anniversary celebrations. As part of the inauguration, the Governor also unveiled a portrait of Jayachamaraja Wadiyar.

The Governor was taken around the MRC Eye Hospital and was shown the advanced facilities available there. He was impressed with the facilities available at the Hospital and complimented the MRC office-bearers for this social service initiative.

Addressing a closed gathering over tea and refreshments, the Governor told the MRC members that he always liked to attend the events organised in the education and health sectors.

MRC Charitable Trust Chairman Y.B. Ganesh, Trustees K.M. Chandregowda, Dr. C.D. Sreenivasa Murthy, Chaduranga Kantharaj Urs, Dushyanth Prasad, MRC Committee members H.K. Ramesh, Y.P. Udayashankar, Jayaraje Urs and M.L. Kantharaj Urs were present.

For today’s eye camp, C.S. Murali handed over a cheque of Rs. 1 lakh to the MRC in memory of his father C. Sheshachalan. At the camp, over 53 patients were screened and over 51 of them will require cataract surgeries to get back their vision.

Y.B. Ganesh told Star of Mysore that from April this year to date, the MRC Eye Hospital, a prestigious social service project of MRC Charitable Trust, has conducted eight free camps and has performed 151 free cataract surgeries. One camp was held in Chamarajanagar too where over 21 surgeries were performed.

“We have all the modern equipment for eye care and our hospital has been upgraded to meet the requirements of any sophisticated eye hospital. The Hospital has seven qualified and experienced Ophthalmologists. All the details are available on https://mrceyehospital.in/ and people can book appointments,” he added.

Deputy Commissioner Dr. Bagadi Gautham, MCC Commissioner G. Lakshmikantha Reddy, MUDA Commissioner G.T. Dinesh Kumar, City Police Commissioner Dr. Chandragupta and others were present.