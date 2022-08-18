Dr. M.S. Vishveshwara of Bharath Cancer Hospital passes away

August 18, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Dr. M.S. Vishveshwara (59), Medical Superintendent and Chief Radiation Oncologist of Bharath Hospital & Institute of Oncology, Mysuru and a resident of Vijayanagar 3rd Stage, passed away at Apollo BGS Hospitals in city yesterday.

He leaves behind his wife Jalaja, son Raghav, daughter Dr. Radhika, son-in-law and a host of relatives and friends.

Last rites were held at Veerashaiva Burial Grounds this noon, according to sources.

Profile: Born on March 8, 1963, Dr. Vishveshwara completed his MBBS at Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMC&RI), Diploma in Medical Radiation Therapy at Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology, Bengaluru, MD (Radiation Oncology) at Regional Institute for Cancer Research and Treatment and Diplomate of National Board (DNB) in New Delhi.

Dr. Vishveshwara then worked as Compulsory Rotating Internship at K.R. and Combined Hospitals in Mysuru for a year, Senior House Officer, Department of Surgery at Holdsworth Memorial Hospital, Mysuru, for six months and worked as a PG Resident in Radiation Oncology at Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology in Bengaluru for four years. He then returned to Mysuru and served as an Associate Professor of Radiation Oncology at JSS Medical College, Mysuru.

Dr. Vishveshwara then joined Bharath Hospital & Institute of Oncology, Mysuru, in 1991 where he served as a Chief Radiation Oncologist and Medical Superintendent.

Soft spoken, Dr. Vishveshwara was known to treat his patients in a loving way thus instilling confidence in his patients.

He had also served as the Secretary and President of Indian Medical Association (IMA), Mysuru Chapter and had also participated in ‘Geet Gaata Chal,’ a musical programme conducted by doctor fraternity every year, where he used to sing old film songs.

Condoled: MLA G.T. Devegowda, Dr. S.P. Yoganna of Suyog Hospital, doctors and staff of Bharath Hospital & Institute of Oncology, office-bearers and members of IMA, Mysuru Chapter and others have condoled the untimely death of Dr. Vishveshwara.