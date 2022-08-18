Gidamoolikotsava: Varieties of Tulasi saplings distributed

August 18, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Former Forest Minister C.H. Vijayashankar inaugurated ‘Gidamoolikotsava’ (Moolikathon) programme organised jointly by Government Ayurveda Research Centre and Government Ayurveda Medical College, Mysuru, as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav at Nada Mantapa in Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Ashrama premises on Ooty Road here this morning.

About 500 Tulasi saplings including Rama and Krishna Tulasi out of about a dozen varieties of Tulasi species were distributed to the people.

Speaking on the occasion, he said, “Awareness about conservation of forests and nature was started decades ago even before the Appiko Movement (Chipko Andolan). Lord Krishna preached the importance of conservation of plant species and respect every element of nature.”

“There were 603 Moolavruksha in our State out of which about 350 of them have already vanished and the remaining 253 are in danger. It is our responsibility to at least conserve these trees,” he said.

Pointing out that the Mysore Royal Family has given special importance to conservation of plant species, Vijayashankar said that when Rajas ruled Mysore they gave importance to growing plants, especially plants which had medicinal values.

Arjuna tree, which has good medicinal values and used to treat heart-related problems, is on the verge of extinction, he noted.

Ashram’s Junior Pontiff Sri Datta Vijayananda Theertha Swamiji said, “We go in search of God everywhere but fail to notice the God in nature and trees. In olden days, Rishis and Munis used to perform and havana for ‘Vanaspathi’ God seeking rainfall. It is our responsibility to conserve the environment and save trees. The temperature in city is about 40 degree while inside the Ashram it is only 35-36 degree as we have a lot of trees and plants inside the Ashram campus.”

On the occasion, Pratibha Puraskar was presented to meritorious students and T-shirts were distributed to students.

Government Ayurveda College Principal Dr. Gajanana Hegde presided. Founder of GSS Yogic Research Foundation Srihari, retired AYUSH Department Joint Director Dr. N. Anjaneya Murthy, retired District AYUSH Officer Dr. N. Nagesh, retired Resident Medical Officer Dr. Madhumathi, retired Postal Department Officer S. Prakash, Ayurveda Academy, Bengaluru, Joint Secretary Dr. Prashanth Gokhale, Social Worker Dr. P. Shantharaje Urs, Ayurveda Research Centre Assistant Director Dr. Lakshminarayana Shenoy and others were present.