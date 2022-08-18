World looking at India for spiritual guidance

August 18, 2022

Guv inaugurates Dr. Sri Shivarathri Rajendra Swamiji’s 107th Jayanthi at Suttur Mutt

Mysore/Mysuru: The world is looking at India for spiritual guidance and India is the direction that the world will move in the next decade, said Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot in Suttur Mutt at the foot of Chamundi Hill this morning.

He was speaking after inaugurating the 107th birth anniversary celebrations of late Suttur Seer Dr. Sri Shivarathri Rajendra Swamiji in the presence of Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji and Tumakuru Siddaganga Mutt Seer Sri Siddalinga Swamiji.

The main celebrations of the 107th birth anniversary will be held at the sprawling 52-acre JSS Spiritual Mission located at Gaithersburg in Maryland, USA, on Aug. 28 and today, the celebrations at Suttur Mutt were held as a prequel to the main celebrations. At Gaithersburg, a Bhoomi Puja will be performed for the construction of a temple and a complex, in the space adjacent to JSS Spiritual Mission.

The Governor said that India is a nation that has always been a beacon for anybody who looked for spiritual consciousness, inner well-being and for an understanding of the deeper dimensions of our existence. “Mutts like Suttur Mutt and Siddaganga Mutt have kept India’s spiritual knowledge alive and are the guiding spirits,” he said.

“We have our spiritual roots penetrating thousands of years and we have grown up reciting mantras and hearing scriptures. Our culture is ‘Aaadi’ and ‘Anantha’ and our Sadhus have protected it all through their lives,” Gehlot added.

Heaping praises on Suttur Mutt and Siddaganga Mutt for ensuring social justice, the Governor said, “Akshara Dasoha, Anna Dasoha and Arogya Dasoha were being practised for more than 100 years by the Mutts. I always believe that if spiritual beliefs are held high, one can overcome all difficulties in life,” he said.

The Governor described Dr. Sri Shivarathri Rajendra Swamiji as a beacon of knowledge and harbinger of social reforms. “The strong and benevolent foundation laid by Sri Rajendra Swamiji is being continued by the 24th Jagadguru Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji. Spiritual practice gives us a holistic view of things and takes us away from being self-centred and attempts to make us society-centred,” he added.

Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji and Sri Siddalinga Swamiji gave their ‘Ashirvachana’ to the audience and asked them to follow righteousness. “Dr. Sri Shivarathri Rajendra Swamiji was responsible for changing the outlook of Suttur Mutt and today, the Mutt has focussed on food, shelter, education and social welfare. Similar changes were brought to the Siddaganga Mutt by the late Sri Shivakumara Swamiji. Both are social reformers,” they said.

District Minister S.T. Somashekar read out the message of CM Basavaraj Bommai. Mayor Sunanda Palanetra and former Kannada Book Authority Chairman Dr. M.N. Nandeesh Hanche were present.