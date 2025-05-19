Wheeling menace on roads: Beware !

May 19, 2025

Police in plain clothes are watching you…

Mysuru: The Mysuru City Police have decided to crack down on wheeling — the dangerous stunt of performing motorcycle wheelies on public roads — to curb reckless riding and enhance road safety.

Often carried out by young riders, this high-risk behaviour endangers not just the lives of those performing the stunts but also poses a grave threat to pedestrians and fellow motorists. To tackle the issue, the Police have formed a dedicated five-member surveillance team to monitor city roads and identify offenders.

“A plain clothes team has begun conducting checks, especially on stretches like the Outer Ring Road, where such stunts are frequent,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime and Traffic) K.S. Sundar Raj, speaking to Star of Mysore. “Our first step is to map the most affected areas and assess the severity of the issue before initiating targeted action.”

The DCP added that the ongoing drive will lead to arrests, with stringent action against repeat offenders. This includes vehicle impoundment, legal proceedings, and coordination with the RTO to suspend or cancel driving licences.

“We are prioritising safety over thrill-seeking. Through increased patrols and strict monitoring, we aim to curb wheeling incidents and restore discipline on Mysuru’s roads,” Sundar Raj said.

Picture shows a file photo of youths indulging in wheeling, posted by Mysuru city Police on their ‘X’ handle.

Karnataka HC calls for tougher laws

On May 14, the Karnataka High Court expressed serious concern over the absence of specific legal provisions to tackle the growing menace of ‘wheeling’ and called for tougher laws to curb the practice.

Justice V. Srishananda, while hearing a bail petition, observed that the existing legal framework is insufficient to deter such reckless behaviour. Currently, offenders can only be charged under provisions related to negligent or rash driving, both of which are bailable offences.

“These provisions are inadequate for law enforcement to take stringent action,” the Judge noted. Justice Srishananda remarked that many young riders mistakenly perceive wheeling as an act of bravado, unaware of the grave risks involved. He said such stunts endanger not just the riders and pillion passengers but also disrupt public safety and order. “The act of a few unscrupulous and unmindful youths indulging in wheeling disturbs public order and tranquillity,” he observed.

The Court further noted that the Motor Vehicles Act may not have anticipated such hazardous practices when it was drafted. “Perhaps the lawmakers did not envisage a situation where a two-wheeler would be driven on the rear wheel alone,” he said.

Given the alarming rise in such incidents, the Court urged the State to introduce specific legal provisions and empower enforcement agencies with stricter measures.

“Taking note of the galloping trend and alarming rise in such incidents, it is now the bounded duty of the State and its law enforcement agencies to legislate necessary legal provisions and take stringent measures to suppress this perilous activity,” the Court said.