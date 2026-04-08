220 mobile phones worth Rs. 20 lakh recovered
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220 mobile phones worth Rs. 20 lakh recovered

April 8, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: The Mysuru City Police have recovered a total of 220 mobile phones worth Rs. 20 lakh which were either lost or stolen by conducting special drives.

Disclosing this at a press meet yesterday, City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar said that the mobile phones were handed over to 197 owners after they produced relevant documents.

The City Police Commissioner said that if a mobile phone is stolen or lost, the phone owner should log on to https://ceir.sancharsaathi.gov.in, enter the mobile phone number (enter both phone numbers in case of dual SIM phones), update IMEI numbers, device model and other information to block the SIM so that the phone numbers are not misused.

The mobile phone cannot be used nor can it be operated by using another SIM.

In case one finds it difficult to update information in the above portal, lodge a complaint at the nearest Police Station, she suggested.

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