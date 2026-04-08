Water Tariff… Water Wastage… MCC Commissioner blames CESC for damaging water pipes
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Water Tariff… Water Wastage… MCC Commissioner blames CESC for damaging water pipes

April 8, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru:  Waking up to the complaints of water leakage at several valves in the city, Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Commissioner Shaikh Tanveer Asif has succinctly instructed Development Officers (DO) of all its nine Zonal Offices, to restrain Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) from newly laying underground cables, until the repair works are carried out.

He was reacting to the news item titled Water tariff up 25% but… water wastage goes unchecked published in yesterday’s Star of Mysore.

Speaking to SOM, MCC Commissioner Asif said, valve audit will be conducted across the city to check the points wherever there is water leakage and repair the same. As CESC has taken up the works on laying of underground cables to supply electricity to transformers, the drinking water pipes are damaged. Besides, the trenches are dug only to disfigure the road, leaving even Underground Drainage (UGD) lines damaged.

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