Govt. increases retirement age of super speciality doctors to 65

May 19, 2025

Bengaluru: To address the shortage of highly qualified medical professionals, the Government of Karnataka has increased the retirement age of super speciality doctors from 60 to 65 years.

The decision to increase the retirement age was taken by State Cabinet led by CM Siddaramaiah. A total of 22 autonomous medical colleges and 12 super speciality hospitals have been functioning under the Department of Medical Education.

There are a total of 508 sanctioned super speciality posts out of which 232 doctors have been working while 276 posts have remained vacant. The shortage of super speciality doctors has been a issue not only to treat the patients but also conduct classes for super speciality students.

Among the 232 doctors, 30 of them have already completed 60 years and it was decided to continue their services till the age of 65 years with the existing pay scale.

The committee headed by Dr. C.N. Manjunath had also recommended for the increase of the retirement age to 65 years.