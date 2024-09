September 25, 2024

Bengaluru: The Special Court for People’s Representatives in Bengaluru has ordered an investigation into the complaint filed by Snehamayi Krishna under the Prevention of Corruption Act of 1988 against CM Siddaramaiah.

This comes a day after the High Court rejected Siddaramaiah’s petition challenging the Governor’s order for his prosecution. Special Court Judge Santosh Gajanana Bhat directed the Mysuru Lokayukta SP to conduct the investigation and submit a report by Dec. 24, 2024.