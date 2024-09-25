ADGP Hitendra reviews security ahead of Dasara

September 25, 2024

Mysuru: This year’s Dasara will witness increase in the number of security personnel with City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar requesting for the need for additional Police personnel than usual with the State Government deciding to organise the 10-day festival on a grand scale. A security review meeting of Southern Range Police Officers presided by ADGP (Law & Order) R. Hitendra was held at City Police Commissioner’s Office here this morning.

During the meeting City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar and DCP (Law and Order) M. Muthuraju presented a PowerPoint presentation explaining about the security arrangements for Dasara along with the need for additional personnel at various venues.

The presentation included the information about the women staff, DAR, CAR, Traffic, KSRP, Mounted Police, Chamundi Commando Group working under the City Police. The City Top Cop also explained the need about having additional Police personnel since the District Administration had decided to organise Yuva Dasara on a grand scale on city outskirts and Mysuru also being the native of CM Siddaramaiah.

Later, addressing the meeting ADGP Hitendra instructed the senior officials to ensure fool proof security arrangements during Dasara.

He instructed the officers to collect information from hotels, resorts, paying guests, service apartments about the guests visiting their property during the 10-day event and also to collect information from residents located within 200 metres from Raja Marga (Dasara Jumboo Savari Route) about the possible visit of their relatives to watch the procession. This part, the ADGP also instructed the officials to ensure that the CCTV cameras installed at government offices, hotels, resorts, PG accommodations and at various locations in city were operational. He also said that Mobile Command Centre should be deployed at various locations in city to monitor the situation and provide the live footages at the Command Centre at the City Police Commissioner’s office apart from using drones to keep a vigil on movements of people.

Hitendra also instructed the senior Police officials in the city to provide boarding and lodging facilities for police personnel coming from other districts. He also said the police should also ensure free movement of VVIP and VIP vehicles during Dasara.

DIGP (Southern Range) Dr. M.B. Boralingaiah, SP N. Vishnuvardhana, Chamarajanagar SP B.T. Kavitha, Mandya SP Mallikarjun Baladandi, Kodagu SP K. Ramarajan, Hassan SP M.S. Mohammed Sujeetha and DCP (Crime and Traffic) S. Jahnavi were present.