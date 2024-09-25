Dasara Jumboo Savari to promote ‘Brand Mysuru’

September 25, 2024

Mysuru: Even as the State celebrated the 140th birth anniversary of Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar on June 4, the District Administration, as a befitting tribute to the late visionary King, will portray ‘Brand Mysuru’ by introducing ‘Mysore Silk’, ‘CFTRI’, ‘MyMUL of KMF’, ‘Mysore Sandal Soap’ and ‘Jungle Lodges and Resorts’ which were started during the rule of Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar to the audience during the Jumboo Savari.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Dasara Tableaux Sub Committee Deputy Special Officer Prabhuswamy said, “this year, the Dasara Tableaux Sub Committee is contemplating to restrict the number of tableaux to about 40-42 to give prominence for the folk troupes to perform. The tableaux will feature a special logo ‘Karnataka Sambhrama – 50’ marking the golden jubilee celebrations of renaming ‘Mysore State’ as ‘Karnataka’”.

Last year, the folk troupes had to restrict their performances owing to paucity of time as 49 tableaux were used during the Dasara procession which also attracted a lot of criticism from the public. “We had received repetition of tableaux models from some of the districts and departments for this year’s procession. However, the committee has retuned such models to respective district administrations and departments instructing them to come out with a new concept to avoid repetition of tableaux from the last three years,” he added.

This year, the committee has given emphasis to portray ‘Karnataka Sambhrama – 50’ similar to last year during which the ‘Five Guarantee Schemes’ was showcased in Dasara procession. “The committee during its previous two meetings has discussed about the tableaux. However, the final list of tableaux will be ready during the meeting to be held on Sept. 27. The committee has also invited suggestions online from the public to come out with a special tableau for the Dasara procession,” said Prabhuswamy.

Tableau from Labour Department

The Dasara procession for the first time will feature a tableau from the Labour Department which will feature special schemes such as Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Labour Helping Hand Scheme and housing scheme for migratory labourers, said Joint Director of Labour Welfare Department Sangappa Upase.