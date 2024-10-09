Dasara Drone Show on Oct. 11 and 12: Ban on illegal Drone Videos

October 9, 2024

Drone shooting of illuminated Mysuru city streets also prohibited

CESC to register cybercrime cases against offenders

Mysuru: Taking serious objection to many private individuals using drones to capture the footage of the Drone Show held at the Torchlight Parade Grounds in Bannimantap and posting it on their social media accounts, the Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation Limited (CESC) has imposed a ban on flying drones to record the Drone Show.

The grand Drone Show (free for audience) took place on Oct. 6 and 7, was a resounding success, earning widespread appreciation from the audience. Another two ticketed shows will be held on Oct. 11 (for Torchlight Parade rehearsals) and 12 (grand finale of Jumboo Savari).

A press release from CESC this morning stated that during the Drone Show, it was observed that some private organisations and individuals were flying unauthorised drones to record the events. These clips, captured without authorisation, were subsequently shared on various social media platforms, infringing copyrights.

CESC has stated that any individuals or organisations that fly drones without obtaining permission from the competent authority to capture footage of the upcoming Drone Show scheduled for Oct. 11 and 12 will face strict legal action. Cases related to cybercrimes will be registered against offenders.

Moreover, those who have already filmed the previous Drone Show on Oct. 6 and 7 using unauthorised drones will also face legal consequences, with cases filed against them and stringent measures enforced.

This prohibition extends beyond the Drone Show to include the filming of the lighting decorations across Mysuru city, arranged by CESC for Dasara.

Therefore, all organisations and individuals are hereby warned against illegally capturing footage of the Drone Show organised by CESC using drones, the press release stated.