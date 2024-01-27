75th Republic Day celebrated with patriotic fervour in city

January 27, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: The 75th Republic Day was celebrated by the District Administration with much fervour at the Torchlight Parade Grounds, Bannimantap in city on Friday.

Social Welfare and District In-charge Dr.H.C. Mahadevappa who unfurled the tri-colour to mark the celebration, explained the significance of the day with the commemoration of adopting Indian Constitution way back on Jan.26, 1950.

Elaborating on several welfare initiatives taken up by the State Government, Dr. Mahadevappa invoked five guarantees announced in the election manifesto that were implemented within six months of assuming power. The five guarantees namely- Anna Bhagya, Gruha Lakshmi, Gruha Jyothi, Shakti and Yuva Nidhi have proven beneficial to the poor, dalits, backwards and women, he added.

Referring to Mysuru district, he said, ‘The State Government has declared nine taluks in the district as drought-hit and maximum Rs. 2,000 relief is being distributed under the first instalment for the crops damaged in monsoon, as per the guidelines of State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF). Accordingly, Rs. 12.81 crore input subsidy will be distributed to 72,277 eligible farmers in first and second phase in the district.’

Under Farm Mechanisation 2023-24 of State and Central Sponsored schemes, Rs. 8.66 crore funds is released to the district and cent percent progress is achieved, by providing machines to 2,133 farmers in subsidised rate.

With regard to education sector, efforts are being made to improve overall SSLC results to top five slot. On the health front, total 2,51,164 Ayushman Bharat-PMJAY-CM’s Ark cards have been disbursed in the district, with 4,300 tribals also extended the benefit, he said.

Earlier, Dr. Mahadevappa offered floral tributes to the portraits of Mahatma Gandhi and Dr.B.R. Ambedkar, before inspecting the parade in an open jeep.

A colourful march past was taken out by the Police including men and women’s police platoons, reserve Police, Home Guards, Forest personnel, NSS volunteers, NCC cadets, Scouts and Guides, Police Band and troops from various schools.

Constitution Awareness Jatha

Samvidhana Jagruti Jatha (Jatha to create awareness on Constitution) was also flagged off with the tableaux (one each from Mysuru and Hunsur and K.R. Nagar sub-divisions). The tableaux will cover 256 Gram Panchayats and the routes identified by the District-level Committee.

Deputy Commissioner Dr.K.V. Rajendra, City Police Commissioner B. Ramesh, Superintendent of Police (SP) Seema Latkar, Zilla Panchayat CEO K.M. Gayathri and others were present.