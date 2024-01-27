Golden chisels, silver hammers used to carve Balak Ram’s eyes 

January 27, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: The entire process of crafting Balak Ram’s idol spanned seven to eight months, allowing for Arun Yogiraj’s artistic freedom to flourish. The consecration on Jan. 22 marked a distinctive transformation, revealing the divine essence of the idol post-installation.

A special focus was placed on the development of Balak Ram’s eyes, with the use of golden chisels and silver hammers employed delicately in the intricate process as mentioned in the Shilpa Shashtra. Until the eyes were meticulously formed, the idol lacked a certain essence, but upon their completion, a profound sense of true divinity emerged. Arun Yogiraj ensured that the gaze of Ram Lalla conveyed a feeling of observing everyone.

In reflecting on his artistic journey, Arun Yogiraj expressed gratitude for the blessings of his forefathers and the supportive Vishwakarma community of sculptors. He revealed, “Our family has been in this field for at least 250 years, and the selection of the Ram Lalla statue sculpted by me for installation at Ayodhya temple was due to the blessings of our forefathers.”

Arun Yogiraj shared, “Along with me, Ganesh Bhatt and Satyanarayan Pandey too embarked on carving the Ram Lalla idol. There was no competition among us, and we would have been happy if any one of our idols were selected. We were not vying for any prize.”