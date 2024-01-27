Extended weekend holidays: Mysuru witnesses heavy rush of tourists

January 27, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Just days after the new year rush and Sankranti festival weekend rush, the city is witnessing another spell of tourist rush, with all tourist spots in and around the city such as Mysore Palace, Chamundi Hill, Zoo, Karanji Lake, Brindavan Gardens, Jaganmohan Palace etc., witnessing a heavy flow of tourists since Thursday evening, with still a day remaining of the 3-day extended weekend (Republic Day, Fourth Saturday and Sunday).

Tourists from different parts of the State and other States continued to flock the city today also, with all Hotels, Lodges and other accommodation spaces full to capacity, according to sources in the Hotel Industry.

Also, all the vehicle parking slots in the city were seen full to the brim with vehicles parked closely to each other. The rush is expected to ease only on Monday morning, following the culmination of the weekend.