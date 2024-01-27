3-day Mysuru Fest off to a colourful start

January 27, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: All roads led to Manasagangothri campus with the inauguration of three-day Mysuru Fest organised by Department of Tourism at the Gangothri campus in city yesterday.

The event, which attracted a large number of people in the morning, witnessed a heavy footfall in the evening, specially to tickle their taste buds with variety of cuisines made available at the venue. People were also seen showing keen interest in purchasing arts works displayed by artists who have come from across the State. Paintings of Lord Rama were sold like hot cakes since it coincided with consecration of Ram Lalla idol in Ayodhya.

The area around the Clock Tower at Gangothri campus witnessed display of a variety of arts works like line art, Mysore-style paintings, acrylic paintings, tribal art works, pencil sketches and so on. People were also seen getting their portraits sketched on the spot by artists who provided them with caricature version as well. This apart, stalls with display of silk clothes, slippers, dress materials, sarees, hand-made jewellery attracted women and children in large numbers. Children were also seen showing keen interest in on the spot pottery.

Just as it turned dark, the Mysuru Fest witnessed a large number of people thronging the food mela to satisfy their gastronomic desires. Varieties of cuisines including mushroom biryani, Chikkapete Donne Biryani, traditional Melukote Puliyogare, Chinese food, Dry Gobi, Mysuru Churmuri, Pani Puri, Masala Puri, Bhel Puri, varieties of ice creams among others were in demand.

Visitors were entertained with Bhavageethe by Nithin Rajaram Shastry, Nagesh Kandegala, Chinthan Vikas, Shruthi Tumakuru, Bhavatarani and others.

Earlier, Chithra Santhe was inaugurated by Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa in the presence of MLA Tanveer Sait, MLC Marithibbegowda, Deputy Commissioner Dr. K.V. Rajendra, City Police Commissioner Ramesh Banoth, SP Seema Latkar, ZP CEO K.M. Gayathri, Tourism Department Joint Director M.K. Savitha, Assistant Director T.K. Harish and others.

Cultural programmes will be inaugurated by Tourism Minister H.K. Patil at 7 pm today. Events include violin fusion, chande recital, dance by Chemmeen Band (5 pm and 7 pm) followed by live concert from 8 pm to 10 pm at Open Air Theatre.