MUDA 50:50 site scam: Accused No. 3, 4 to appear before Lokayukta tomorrow

October 9, 2024

Mysuru: In a significant development in the Mysuru Lokayukta Police investigation regarding the allocation of 14 sites to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s wife B.M. Parvathi, under the Mysuru Urban Development Authority’s (MUDA) 50:50 land allotment scheme, the Lokayukta Police have summoned Accused No. 4, J. Devaraju, for questioning tomorrow (Oct. 10). This inquiry pertains to the exchange of her 3.16 acres of land in Kesare.

Sources indicate that Accused No. 3, B.M. Mallikarjunaswamy, has also been called for questioning tomorrow, with the Lokayukta sleuths planning to interrogate both the individuals together.

Devaraju is one of the three sons of Ninga, the original owner of the 3.16-acre land in Kesare (Survey Number 464), which he sold to Mallikarjunaswamy (Accused No. 3), the brother of Parvathi. Subsequently, Parvathi received this specific land as a gift from Mallikarjunaswamy.

The MUDA acquired this land without following the proper land acquisition process. When this came to light, Parvathi was allotted 14 alternative sites in the upscale Vijayanagar 3rd and 4th stages.

A4 Devaraju and A3 Mallikarjunaswamy are scheduled to appear before Lokayukta SP T.J. Udesh for questioning tomorrow. This will mark their first public appearance since the case emerged, as they prepare to face the media amid heightened scrutiny.

Lokayukta officials plan to question Devaraju and Mallikarjunaswamy together and separately to gather crucial information and land documents.

Investigators will likely delve into critical questions surrounding the acquisition and sale of land involved in the case, aiming to unravel the complex web of transactions.

Accused No. 3 in the case is Parvathi and Accused No. 1 is Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. It remains unclear when they will be summoned for questioning.

However, sources suggest that the Lokayukta Police may avoid summoning the CM and his wife to the Lokayukta Office due to security concerns and media scrutiny, preferring instead to question them at their residence.

Lokayukta officials are tight-lipped about their strategies. Typically, A1 and A2 are questioned first, but in this instance, A4 and A3 have been summoned ahead.

As the investigation gains momentum, the Lokayukta Police are under pressure to complete a comprehensive report within three months (by Dec. 24). They have finished collecting evidence from various departments, including MUDA, the Assistant Director of Land Records & Survey Settlement (ADLR) and the Taluk Office.