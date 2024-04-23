Cauvery row to be resolved during Deve Gowda’s lifetime: HDK

April 23, 2024

Srirangapatna: Mandya NDA candidate and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy (HDK) said that the Cauvery water sharing row between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu will be resolved and the Mekedatu Project across River Cauvery along Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border will be executed during the lifetime of JD(S) Supremo and former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda.

Addressing a massive BJP-JD(S) coalition poll rally at the taluk stadium in Srirangapatna on Sunday, Kumaraswamy said perhaps Lord Ranganathaswamy must have brought him to Mandya to address the burning issues bothering the district. “I will not come here again to seek votes from you if the issues are not resolved when I am elected,” he said.

Noting that this election is all about the country’s security, growth, leadership, economic reforms etc., he stressed on the need for re-electing Modi as the PM in the better interests of the country.

Accusing the Congress, which was in power at the Centre for decades of not addressing irrigation issues of the State, he said that though all the MPs from the State were from the Congress till 1977, they did not bother to address the water issues and also failed in executing irrigation projects and bringing funds.

Kumaraswamy appealed the electorate to cast their votes in his favour for guaranteed and speedy development of the district and addressing water issues.

B.C. Sathyanarayana, a resident of Baburayanakoppalu donated Rs. 25,000 to HDK’s poll campaign. He had also donated the same amount to HDK during the JD(S) party’s Pancharatna Yatra ahead of last year’s Assembly polls. It was interesting to note that Reetu, the 13-year old daughter of Nishkala-Suresh couple of Kadathanalu village, donated her small savings to HDK.