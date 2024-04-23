Road Show by BJP candidate in NR Assembly segment

April 23, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: With just a day to go for the public campaigning to end for the Lok Sabha polls on Apr.26, Mysuru-Kodagu LS seat BJP candidate Yaduveer Wadiyar held a brisk poll campaign in several parts of N.R. Assembly segment of the city this morning.

Yaduveer began his campaign for the day by offering prayers at Chamundeshwari temple in Gayathripuram, following which he took out a road show in the locality, during which he was given a rousing reception by the residents. Thereafter, he visited Soligara Beedi, Ambedkar Colony in Kyatamaranahalli, Raghavendranagar, Giriyabovipalya, Siddarthanagar, Vidyanagar, Triveni Circle, RMS Layout, Shaktinagar, Teachers Colony, Papanna Layout and Yeraganahalli.

During his visit to slums, he mingled with children. As he continued with his campaign, many people were seen vying with each other to take selfies with him.

Former Mayor Sandesh Swamy, former Corporator Satwik and other BJP leaders accompanied the candidate.