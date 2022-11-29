‘Nanjangud to become International Tourism Centre in future’

November 29, 2022

CM Basavaraj Bommai launches various development works at the temple town

Nanjangud: “Today I have laid the foundation stone for the 75-room guest house for the benefit of pilgrims who visit this temple town. By providing all needed infrastructure, we intend to promote Nanjanjud as an International Tourism Centre,” said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who was in Nanjangud yesterday to launch a slew of development projects.

During his visit to Nanjangud, the Chief Minister first visited Srikanteshwaraswamy Temple and had the darshan of the presiding deity. He then laid the foundation stone for the construction of guest house to be built at a cost of Rs. 16.5 crore to provide accommodation for the tourists who throng this religious centre throughout the year.

Then, at a function organised in front of the Dasoha Bhavan, he laid the foundation stone for Nugu Lift Irrigation Project costing Rs. 80 crore, Lake Rejuvenation Projects of 12 Lakes around Hediyala region to be executed at a cost of Rs. 30 crore, Power Sub-Station Project at a cost of Rs. 20 crore and various Najangud town development projects, all totalling Rs. 200 crore.

He also inaugurated Valmiki Bhavana built at a cost of Rs.3.5 crore. The Chief Minister also promised more funds for drinking water projects of Nanjangud.

Speaking on the occasion, Bommai said that the projects launched by him will vastly benefit the people of H.D. Kote and Nanjangud region farmers. “We want to build community halls as per the wishes of Chamarajanagar MP V. Sreenivasa Prasad and it is our desire to work for the development of all communities,” added Bommai.

Stating that his Government is helping the education of the children of farmers and daily wagers through Vidyanidhi Scheme, the Chief Minister said that his Government is sensitive to the problems of weaker sections.

Lauding Nanjangud MLA B. Harshavardhan, Bommai said that Harshavardhan is a secular politician and is actively working for the development of the Constituency. We need MLAs like him, said Bommai.

Water Resources Minister Govinda Karajola, who accompanied the CM, said that the State Government has given priority to drinking water and rejuvenation of lake projects and assured that all the projects that have been launched will be completed within a time-frame. The State Government is executing irrigation projects of Rs. 700 crore in Mysuru district, he added.

MP Sreenivasa Prasad, who also spoke on the occasion, appealed the Chief Minister to provide retaining wall to the Kabini Reservoir to prevent water from overflowing to Srikanteshwara Temple premises causing enormous damage, during floods.

He also expressed confidence that the pro-people works of MLA Harshavardhan will ensure his victory in the coming Assembly election.

MLA Harshavardhan, who also spoke, said that the Nugu Lift Irrigation was in cold storage for the last 35 years. “Many leaders wondered whether it is possible to implement this project. But we gave representation to the State Government through Suttur Seer. Though the project was announced by H.D. Kumaraswamy in the State Budget, it was not implemented. It is our BJP Government which has implemented the project now. During my tenure, more than Rs. 750 crore development projects have been executed. I will provide basic facilities to the new extensions also in the coming days,” he added.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr. K.V. Rajendra, Zilla Panchayat (ZP) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) B.R. Poornima, SP R. Chethan, Compost Development Corporation Chairman S. Mahadevaiah, Nanjangud City Municipal Council President H.S. Mahadevaswamy, Vice-President Nagamani, BJP Taluk President P. Mahesh, BJP City President Srinivas Reddy and others were present on the occasion.