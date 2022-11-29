Residents demand solution for Layout problems
Stage protest in front of MCC Zone-3 Office

Mysore/Mysuru: Accusing Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) for not responding to the civic problems and also for displaying negligence, residents of Sharadadevinagar, Anandanagar and Nivedithanagar, under the banner of Sharadadevinagar Hitharakshana Vedike, staged a protest in front of MCC Zone-3 Office at Sharadadevinagar yesterday and shouted slogans against the MCC.

The protesters said that though Sharadadevinagar, Anandanagar and Nivedithanagar were well-planned layouts which could be maintained easily, but due to the negligence of MCC officials, the localities have civic problems galore, they alleged.

They also alleged that the MCC official were not responding to their complaints, not holding Ward meetings and some unauthorised persons were getting their works done from the officials by taking the name of the Corporator.

The protesters demanded the MCC Commissioner to visit the spot following which the MCC Assistant Engineer came to the spot and heard their grievances during which leader B.M. Raghu brought to his notice about the problems faced by the residents.

Manchegowda, H.G. Rajamani, Rakesh Bhat, Puttaswamy, Suresh Babu, Ramabai, Vijay, Manjunath, Ramakrishna, Shivakumar, Narasimhan, Eshwar, Geetha, Kalavathi, Manjula, Kantharaj Urs, Ajay, Netravathi, Basavaraj, Sundresh, Nagaraj and others took part in the protest.

