HDK visits Srikanteshwara Swamy temple in Nanjangud

March 28, 2024

Nanjangud: Former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate for the Lok Sabha elections from Mandya Constituency, visited Sri Srikanteshwara Swamy temple here this morning and offered a special puja to the presiding deity.

Whenever the elections are announced, the family members of JD(S) Supremo H.D. Deve Gowda visit Srikanteshwara Swamy temple and have prasada after the darshan of the deity, before hitting the campaign trail. They have been following this tradition with unwavering faith for the past several years.

Kumaraswamy, who was accompanied by both BJP and JD(S) workers, during his visit to the temple also kept a vow to fulfil, if he wins the LS polls.

Besides, Kumaraswamy who was suffering from ill-health recently, had offered to fulfil the vow by performing Tulabhara ritual, upon getting cured from the ailment. Accordingly, he had the darshan of Goddess Parvathi, Chandikeshwara, Ganapathi and Subramanya before taking part in the Tulabhara.

MLA G.T. Devegowda, JD(S) Mysuru District President Narasimha Murthy, former MLAs S. R. Mahesh and M. Ashwin Kumar, former Mayor M.J. Ravikumar, Sanju Gowda of Devarasanahalli, Councillor Siddaraju, Umesh, Venkatesh and others were present.

HDK visits Nimishamba

Kumaraswamy also visited Nimishamba Temple at Srirangapatna before launching the election campaign.