Is Siddu astrologer to predict my defeat in Mandya? asks HDK

March 28, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: H.D. Kumaraswamy (HDK), former Chief Minister and National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate for Mandya Lok Sabha (LS) Constituency, asked whether Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is an astrologer to predict his defeat in the ensuing elections. It is for the voters of the Constituency to decide such matters.

Speaking to media persons on the sidelines of BJP and JD(S) Coordination Meeting at Hotel Southern Star in city on Wednesday, HDK said “Let them say whatever they want dubbing me as an outsider or insider of Mandya. But I am a Kannadiga, who got his political birth in Ramanagar and political force in Mandya and Mysuru.”

“When my son contested the previous Lok Sabha elections, even Congress party was with us. Hence the failure of Siddaramaiah was also the reason behind his (son’s) debacle in the elections. Siddaramaiah who held the reins as CM for five years himself had lost the elections in Mysuru. The people themselves will give a fitting reply to your jeering remarks,” said Kumaraswamy.

There is no opposition to BJP and JD(S) alliance at any Constituencies of the State including Mandya and Kolar. Congress that is worried over the wave in favour of coalition candidate Dr. C.N. Manjunath in Bangalore Rural LS seat is wooing voters by distributing sarees and cookers, he alleged.

Addressing the meeting later, Kumaraswamy gave a call to BJP and JD(S) leaders and workers to coordinate with each other and ensure the victory of coalition candidates.