‘We should study Constitution just as our epics’

November 29, 2022

Dr. Rajappa Dalwai at seminar on ‘Constitution’

Mysore/Mysuru: Senior theatre personality Dr. Rajappa Dalwai said that just as we read Ramayana and Mahabharata, we should also study our Constitution so as to have a better understanding of it.

He was speaking at a seminar on the topic ‘Constitution: Let us move in multi-culture direction’ at the Constitution Day celebration organised under the joint aegis of Janamana, Nele Hinnele, Federation of University of Mysore Students Associations, Federation of Muslim Forums, Dalit Sangharsha Samiti (DSS) and a host of other organisations, at Mini Theatre in Kalamandira premises on Nov. 26.

Maintaining that the Constitution, apart from being a ‘Epic on Laws,’ is also the cultural lessons of the country, Dr. Dalwai said that Dr. Ambedkar is called as the ‘Father of the Constitution’ because all the seven members of the Committee constituted to frame the Constitution stayed away from work, leaving Dr. Ambedkar alone to do the job, which he did with utmost care and credibility.

Contending that the Constitution should become an integral part of our life, he said that leaders like Shantaveri Gopala Gowda should be the role model for politicians of today, who miss no opportunity to come to power by any means.

Regretting Police presence at Rangayana during a play staged recently, Dr. Dalwai said he was deeply disappointed with the increasing trend of Police security for cultural programmes.

Contending that the theatre would not make any progress under Police security or surveillance, he observed that Rangayana is meant for bonding the minds and not to divide them. As a theatre personality, he would condemn this attitude, he added.

A photo expo featuring rare pictures and portraits on the life and struggles of Dr. Ambedkar was organised as part of the event, which was inaugurated by Prof. P.V. Nanjaraje Urs.

Also, artistes from Janamana theatre troupe staged Devanur Mahadeva’s play ‘Sambanja Annodu Dod’du Kana.’

Former Rangayana Director H. Janardhan (Janni), journalists B.M. Hanif, Jagadish Koppa and T. Gururaj, writer Aziz, MESCO College Principal Mohammad Kaleem and others were present.