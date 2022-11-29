SJCE-STEP holds Accelerator Programme for Start-Ups

November 29, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: “SJCE-STEP ACCLEPRENUER-2022,” a NIDHI Accelerator programme, which was launched by SJCE-STEP for start-ups on July 1, 2022, culminated on Nov. 26 with Demo Day, where start-ups pitched their business ideas for investment.

Start-ups across Edutech, IoT, EV, MedTech, BioTech and other tech-based products from different sectors were part of the four-month accelerator cohort. The start-ups underwent a series of workshops, master classes, discovery sessions, branding, marketing, sales, financial models, customer validation, boot camps, mentorship, leadership programme, business management and interaction with successful entrepreneurs. Further, some start-ups pivoted their ideas or strategies to adopt to the market to scale and grow.

CEO of SJCE-STEP’s Start-up Technology Business Incubator B. Shivashankar said, “Entrepreneurs are motivated to shoot for the moon in their goals and dreams. Now it is a STEP forward and time for further testing and validation of their business ideas in the larger market and business community. Hence, investment support to grow their ventures are very important which SJCE-STEP is facilitating through various initiatives and with ecosystem supporters.”

Vice-Chancellor of JSS S&T University Dr. Santhosh Kumar highlighted the efforts under JSS to support innovators, start-ups over three decades and said that it is increasing in recent times with advancement of technology which is helping the students and researchers to consider entrepreneurship journey. Lot of researchers now looked at commercial viability to contribute to society through science and technology adoption, he added.

Founder and CEO of Excelsoft Sudhanva Dhananjaya, Joint MD and Founder of Paipal Ventures Ajith R. Pai, CEO of eSmudaay Anup Pai, Director of NR Group Pavan Ranga and others took part.