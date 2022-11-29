Leopard scare: Over 50 Forest staff conduct combing operation at KRS

November 29, 2022

Re-opening of KRS will be decided after Forest Department submits report

Srirangapatna: More than 50 Forest Department staff conducted combing operation at Brindavan Gardens in KRS Dam yesterday to trace the leopard.

The leopard, which was sighted frequently since about 40 days, had forced the Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Limited (CNNL) to close the Gardens to tourists.

Yesterday, under the guidance of Mandya Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) Rutran and led by Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF) Mahadevaswamy, the Forest staff and officers were divided into two groups and the teams began bursting crackers in the north and south banks of KRS and also banged on empty boxes to make the leopard come out of its hiding place. Though the operation was conducted from morning till evening, there was no trace of the leopard.

ACF Shankaregowda, Range Forest Officers (RFOs) Puttaswamy, Anitha, Chaitra, Gangadhar, Gaviappa and Mahadeva and Forest staff from Srirangapatna, Pandavapura, Mandya, Malavalli, K.R. Pet, Nagamangala and Maddur taluks, CNNL officials including Assistant Executive Engineer Farooq Abu, KRS Dam Security In-charge Officer Santosh Kumar, Karnataka Industrial Security Force personnel and Karnataka State Reserve Police personnel took part.

Meanwhile, ACF Mahadevaswamy said that the elusive leopard was not spotted during the operation. As the movement of leopard was caught on CCTV cameras, entry of tourists was banned to KRS. “The re-opening of KRS Dam to tourists will be decided based on the Forest Department’s report. Also, discussions on re-opening will be held with senior Forest officials and the District Administration,” Mahadevaswamy added.

“CNNL Superintending Engineer Anand and over 50 Forest staff conducted combing operation. Information pertaining to the operation will be sent to senior officials and based on their guidance, future course of action will be taken,” he said.