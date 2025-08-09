Leopard caught on camera atop Ch. Hill

August 9, 2025

Mysuru: A video of a leopard attacking a stray dog atop Chamundi Hill, is caught on camera, triggering shock waves, especially among the residents there.

The video was captured on the CCTV camera of a restaurant located close to Chamundeshwari temple and residential area, during the wee hours of today at 2.45 am, when the residents were asleep. The leopard which suddenly appeared, chased one of the stray dogs, which luckily survived with injuries on its face, it is said.

Chamundi Hill, is a natural habitat of leopards and are frequently sighted in the area. The hill which has a dense forest cover, provides a conducive environment for leopards. However, the rapid urbanisation and activities are leading to frequent man-animal conflicts.