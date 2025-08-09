Leopard caught on camera atop Ch. Hill
News

Leopard caught on camera atop Ch. Hill

August 9, 2025

Mysuru:  A  video of a leopard attacking a stray dog atop Chamundi Hill, is caught on camera, triggering shock waves, especially among the residents there.

The video was captured on the CCTV camera of a restaurant located close to Chamundeshwari temple and residential area, during the wee hours of today at 2.45 am, when the residents were asleep. The leopard which suddenly appeared, chased one of the stray dogs, which luckily survived with injuries on its face, it is said.

Chamundi Hill, is a natural habitat of leopards and are frequently sighted in the area. The hill which has a dense forest cover, provides a conducive environment for leopards. However, the rapid urbanisation and activities are leading to frequent man-animal conflicts.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching