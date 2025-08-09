Yuva Dasara venue to be decided after artiste line-up is confirmed

August 9, 2025

Mysuru: The venue for Yuva Dasara, the youth-focused highlight of the world-famous Mysuru Dasara festival, is yet to be decided.

According to Mysuru Superintendent of Police (SP) N. Vishnuvardhana, who is also the Deputy Special Officer of the Yuva Dasara Sub-Committee, the location will be finalised only after the line-up of performing artistes is confirmed.

Last year, the event was staged at a ground near Uttanahalli on the outskirts of Mysuru to ease city traffic and ensure logistical convenience for performers. The shift received an overwhelmingly positive response. However, discussions are still underway this year on identifying the most suitable venue.

Yuva Dasara continues to be a major draw for young audiences, with the District Administration inviting some of the biggest names in the Indian music industry. The previous edition featured musical icons like Ilaiyaraaja, A.R. Rahman, and Shreya Ghoshal, attracting massive crowds. A grand stage was specially erected at Uttanahalli to handle the surge in attendance.

The decision to move the event out of the city last year sparked mixed reactions. While many felt it reduced traffic congestion in the city, others voiced concerns over accessibility and safety, particularly for women and children. The introduction of ticketing also faced criticism from the public.

Despite the debates, the administration pulled off a spectacular show last year. This year, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has promised that Dasara will be celebrated on an even grander scale — news that has already stirred public excitement. Anticipation is high over which artistes will headline Yuva Dasara 2025.

As of now, the venue remains undecided. “The artiste selection process is in progress and the location will be chosen after the line-up is finalised,” said SP Vishnuvardhana.