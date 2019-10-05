Yuva Dasara: Crowds swing to Sanjith Hegde, swoon to Chandan Shetty’s tunes

October 5, 2019

Mysuru: Kannada Rapper Chandan Shetty and latest Kannada music sensation Sanjith Hegde performed at the Maharaja’s College Grounds as a part of ‘Yuva Dasara’ yesterday.

At first, Sanjith, who has made a remarkable name for himself in Kannada, Telugu and Tamil movie industries, kicked off his concert with a romantic song Hrudayake Hedarike from the movie Thayige Thakka Maga.’

Later he rendered songs such as ‘Shakunthale Sikkalu’ from the movie Naduve Antharavirali, ‘Dance with Appu’ from Natasaarvabhowma, ‘Kanyamaniye’ from Pailwan, ‘Ondu Male Billu’ from Chakravarthy and others much to the admiration of the audience.

Later, rapper Chandan Shetty, who started off with the song ‘Dum Powere’ from the movie Power, rendered some of popular Kannada raps including ‘Three Pegs’, ‘Pakka Chocolate Girl’ among others.

Actress Ashika Ranganath shaking her legs to one of her popular dance numbers.

Yesterday’s event also witnessed models of Bengaluru based Dream Fashion walking the ramp wearing different designs. Television artistes like Namratha of ‘Puttagowri’ fame, Sneha of ‘Managalagowri’ fame, ‘Koli’ Ramya of ‘Pyate Hudgir Halli Life’ and actress Ashika Ranganath performed to various dance numbers.

This apart, Suhana, Impana, Supreeth Phalgun, all of SaReGaMaPa fame, entertained the audience through rendition of songs like ‘Neene Rama Neene Shyama’, ‘Naughty Girl Very Naughty Girl’, ‘Belageddu Yaara Mukhava’, ‘Kaanadanthe Maayavaadanu’ and others.

Students of Arunodaya School for the Specially-abled performed to songs that promoted patriotism and also paid tributes to Soldiers who have attained martyrdom.

Actor Vikram Ravichandran also took to the stage to promote his upcoming movie Trivikrama.

