Dasara theme paintings adorn Government School Compound

October 5, 2019

Mysuru: The Government Lower Primary School in Ittigegud here is drawing everyone’s attention, thanks to Dasara thematic paintings on the school’s compound where people are seen clicking selfies.

On the walls of the school compound are drawn beautiful pictures of Mysore Palace, Elephant Arjuna carrying the Golden Howdah with idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari placed inside, Jumboo Savari, folk troupes performing en route and many more.

Helping Hands Jain Youth organisation, which has adopted the school, has got the beautiful paintings done by artist Punith, who took about a week to complete the art work.

Helping Hands Founder-Treasurer Rajan Baghmar, speaking to Star of Mysore, said that as the school is located at the rear gate of Dasara Exhibition Grounds where the parking lot is located, hundreds of visitors pass by to park their vehicles daily. In a bid to tell them about Dasara celebrations in Mysuru, Dasara theme painting is painted on the compound wall of the school.

Helping Hands, which has adopted the school since 2010, is also involved in improving greenery in the school premises by undertaking tree plantation drive and promoting extra-curricular activities. The organisation has also provided a RO Drinking Water Unit to the school and has been providing school bags, stationeries, shoes and other necessary items to the students every year besides awarding meritorious students and those with 100 per cent attendance with silver coins. Helping Hands has provided an auto to ferry children from their homes to the school.

Helping Hands President Mahaveer Khabia, Founder-Treasurer Rajan Baghmar, Secretary Anand Patwa, School Head Master Malangi Suresh, School Committee Members Manohar Sankala, Prakash Gandhi and Jumbu Lodha have thanked artist Punith for the excellent paintings.

