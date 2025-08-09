‘Mysore Warriors feels like home coming’

August 9, 2025

By S.N. Venkatnag Sobers

He’s not Chulbul Pandey, the reel-life cop known for taking down rivals with style. But the Pandeyji in question here is a real-life warrior on the cricket field — one of the most prolific and sought-after cricketers Karnataka has produced in the modern era.

Manish Pandey, burst onto the domestic circuit in the 2006–07 season and went on to make his international debut for India in 2015 against Zimbabwe in both ODIs and T20s. He etched his name in history, as the first Indian to score a century in the IPL, smashing an unbeaten 114 off just 73 balls for Royal Challengers Bangalore against the now-defunct Deccan Chargers in the 2009 season.

A constant presence in every IPL season since its inception in 2008, Pandey has turned out for multiple franchises — RCB, Kolkata Knight Riders, Pune Warriors India, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Lucknow Super Giants, and Delhi Capitals — proving his mettle across formats and conditions.

Beyond the IPL, he has been a pivotal figure in Karnataka’s domestic success, captaining the team in numerous tournaments. Notably, Manish Pandey led the Mysore Warriors during the Karnataka Premier League (KPL) between 2014 and 2016. Now, in a much-anticipated return, he is back with the Mysuru-based franchise and will feature in the KSCA Maharaja Trophy to be held at SDNR Wadiyar Stadium in Manasagangothri.

Star of Mysore caught up with Manish Pandey for a candid chat about the upcoming tournament, team dynamics and his journey so far. Excerpts:

Star of Mysore (SOM): How does it feel to be back with the Mysore Warriors?

Manish Pandey: It feels great! It’s been a few years, and while I’ve played for other franchises in between, the joy of returning to the Mysore Warriors is truly unmatched.

Regardless of where I’ve played, Arjun Ranga, the owner of Mysore Warriors, has always been a well-wisher and a strong supporter. Coming back to this team brings back wonderful memories. I had the opportunity to play alongside some of the boys earlier, and we shared some great moments — especially winning the championship under my captaincy. That bond and energy remain very special to me.

SOM: You were part of the Mysore Warriors from 2014 to 2016 and now return after almost a decade. How do you think the team has evolved since then?

Manish Pandey: In terms of work ethics, Mysore Warriors is probably one of the top teams in the league. I’ve always admired how Arjun Ranga runs the franchise. His commitment is incredible — no matter how long or tiring the day, he’s always there for the team.

The Warriors have grown steadily because of the people leading them. The administration is excellent, and the level of support we receive from the entire support staff is exceptional. That sort of foundation is what makes a great team, and Mysore Warriors have consistently demonstrated it for over a decade now.

SOM: What are your thoughts on this year’s team composition?

Manish Pandey: I’m really happy with the squad. Coming back to Mysore itself is special, and returning to a team that was crowned champion last year is even more exciting. The team did everything right — they won games consistently and sealed the title.

Now, joining a champion side brings with it a sense of pride and responsibility. My aim this season is to contribute meaningfully to this already winning unit and do whatever I can to help continue that momentum.

SOM: Having played international cricket and once being among the top-selling players in the IPL, how does it feel now to be part of a franchise at the base price?

Manish Pandey: As a cricketer, you go through highs and lows — it’s part of the game. Some days you perform, some days you don’t. The same applies across seasons. Playing in the IPL for 18 years hasn’t been easy — it’s taken a lot of work and dedication.

I feel fortunate to have been a part of some great franchises that helped shape me as a cricketer. The IPL has been generous, especially in terms of financial rewards. I’ve had the joy of winning championships with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), and overall, it’s been a rewarding journey filled with incredible experiences.

SOM: You’ve been with Karnataka since the 2006–07 season. What has the journey been like?

Manish Pandey: It’s been a fantastic 17–18 years with Karnataka. Representing my State and working hard to make it proud has been a truly fulfilling experience. We’ve won several championships over the years, and those moments are very close to my heart. Cricket gives you more than just runs and trophies — it gives you friendships, memories and lessons. I’m grateful for the way things have shaped up, and I’m happy with where I am today. No complaints at all.

SOM: Where does your energy and drive come from to sustain such a long career?

Manish Pandey: I’ve been doing this since I was a child — it’s what I know and love. Cricket is not just a passion anymore; it’s my profession. That mindset keeps me grounded and motivated. I focus on enjoying the process and the game itself. Longevity in cricket also depends heavily on fitness, and I’ve always paid close attention to that. Staying fit helps me keep doing what I love —playing cricket — and that’s what drives me every day.