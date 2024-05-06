Won’t spare Prajwal Revanna even if he wins polls: R. Ashoka

May 6, 2024

Congress Government to provide financial aid to victims, announces Randeep Singh Surjewala

Bengaluru: Leader of the Opposition and BJP leader R. Ashoka stated on Sunday that should the suspended JD(S) leader Prajwal Revanna emerge victorious in the election from the Hassan Constituency, action will be taken against him.

During a press conference in Bengaluru yesterday, Ashoka addressed H.D. Revanna’s arrest in the woman kidnapping case, expressing approval of the decision to apprehend the former Minister.

“I commend the efforts of the Police. Stringent action should be taken against Revanna,” he asserted. “Even if Prajwal emerges victorious, we will not hesitate to take strict measures. Prajwal Revanna’s victory is not achieved yet as results will come on June 4. Should Prajwal succeed, it will be up to his party leaders to respond,” Ashoka elaborated.

Ashoka criticised Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for allowing Prajwal to “evade accountability.” “We have long advocated for action against H.D. Revanna and Prajwal. The Government’s response has been delayed. Why did Siddaramaiah support Prajwal in Hassan throughout these five years?” he questioned.

Following the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, the Congress and the JD(S) formed an alliance, which they extended to the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. In the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, the JD(S) is an ally of the BJP within the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Karnataka.

Ashoka affirmed that Revanna’s arrest would not tarnish the BJP’s image, as the former Karnataka Minister contested under a JD(S) symbol.

Financial help

The Congress Government has pledged financial assistance to individuals allegedly sexually assaulted by Prajwal Revanna.

Congress General Secretary and Karnataka party in-charge, Randeep Singh Surjewala, made this announcement during a press conference alongside Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in Belagavi yesterday.

Surjewala highlighted that former Congress President Rahul Gandhi had called for appropriate action against the accused.

“CM Siddaramaiah has announced financial aid for the rape victims, numbering in the hundreds, in what is an unprecedented case in the last 75 years,” Surjewala stated.