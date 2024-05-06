Preparing for Centenary Celebrations: Rs. 89 crore development works at MMC&RI by July

May 6, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: With the prestigious Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMC&RI) set to mark its Centenary in the last week of September this year, developmental works totalling Rs. 89 crore are progressing rapidly and are expected to conclude by July.

Dr. K.R. Dakshayani, Dean and Director of MMC&RI, revealed plans for a three-day centenary celebration from Sept. 21 to Sept. 28. In anticipation of these festivities, extensive renovation and modernisation efforts are underway across the Institute’s historic structures, including the men’s hostel, K.R. and Cheluvamba Hospitals within the K.R. Hospital premises, and the PKTB Sanatorium on KRS Road. The previous BJP Government allocated Rs. 89 crore for these modernisation and renovation endeavours. Following this, the Medical Education Department in Bengaluru initiated a centralised tender process, resulting in the issuance of a work order to the successful bidder, informed Dr. Dakshayani.

14 renovation projects

A comprehensive range of 14 renovation projects has been initiated, encompassing the restoration of heritage structures within the Institute and various other buildings. These include the men’s hostel, Out-Patient department of K.R. Hospital, Eye Hospital, Emergency Treatment Unit, Medical Superintendent’s Chamber, RMO Office, Surgical Block, Stone Building, Paediatric OPD block of Cheluvamba Hospital, OBG Block, and the PKTB Sanatorium building on KRS Road.

Progress has been substantial, with renovation works nearing completion for the Eye Hospital building, K.R. Hospital OPD Block, Paediatric Block, and the men’s hostel. To ensure the timely completion of all 14 projects, the contractor has been urged to expedite efforts, with a targeted completion date set for the end of July. In facilitating these renovations, the affected buildings have been methodically vacated one by one. To ensure continuity of services, most K.R. Hospital functions have been temporarily relocated to the Princess Krishnajammanni Super Speciality Hospital and Trauma Care Centre at the premises of PKTB Sanatorium on KRS Road.

Logo launched

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has officially launched the Centenary Celebrations logo, marking the beginning of a series of commemorative activities. Among these activities are expos, preparation of tableaux, lecture series hosted by the MMC&RI Alumni Association, and health awareness programmes tailored for school students, highlighted Dr. Dakshayani.

Extensive safety measures have been implemented, including the installation of fire safety equipment and the establishment of proper underground drainage systems and landscaping initiatives. Dr. Dakshayini expressed confidence that all ongoing works will be completed by the end of July. Acknowledging the dedicated efforts of both teaching and non-teaching staff towards ensuring the success of the Centenary celebrations, Dr. Dakshayini emphasised the invaluable support received from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, several Cabinet colleagues, legislators, and leaders of various associations and organisations.