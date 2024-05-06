Mysuru city’s burning issue: Poor maintenance plagues Muktidhama
Mysuru city’s burning issue: Poor maintenance plagues Muktidhama

Mysore/Mysuru: Crematoriums, often referred to as Muktidhamas, are considered sacred spaces for performing the last rites where the loved ones of the dead person bid the final farewell. However, when neglected, these places can become harrowing experiences for grieving families.

One such crematorium facing neglect is the ‘Hi-Tech Crematorium – Muktidhama’ situated in Vijayanagar 4th Stage. Spanning 5.10 acres, this facility was developed by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) and handed over to the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) for operation and maintenance in 2016.

Sadly, despite being dedicated to public use just eight years ago, the crematorium is now in dire need of basic facilities and upliftment.

This Muktidhama boasts two electric, one gas, and six firewood burning places, along with 100-foot tall chimneys designed to prevent smoke from the cremation process from polluting the atmosphere. However, despite its modern amenities, the hi-tech Muktidhama has become a source of distress for visitors bidding farewell to their loved ones.

Visitors are often compelled to cover their noses due to the unbearable stench permeating the premises. Despite having a large overhead tank capable of supplying water to an entire locality, visitors are denied access to water for cleansing after performing the last rites.

Furthermore, the individual responsible for operating the crematorium for the past seven years has allegedly neglected to utilise the gas crematorium, citing expenses for cylinder refills.

There are also reports of visitors being coerced into paying for last rites services that are supposed to be provided free of charge. In their grief, visitors reluctantly pay up, only to be further dismayed by the lack of access to drinking water and clean restroom facilities. Many lament that the conditions at the crematorium are worse than those of hell.

In addition, the lack of security at the crematorium has turned Muktidhama into a hotspot for alcoholics and unethical activities, particularly during the night hours.

Muktidhama’s neglect extends further as the Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) Limited disconnected its electricity supply recently due to an outstanding debt of Rs. 4.5 lakh. However, the supply was restored on humanitarian grounds following requests from residents. The officials at the MCC appear to have overlooked these pressing issues. Despite hefty payments made to the contractor for maintenance, proper facilities at Muktidhama remain absent. It begs the question: Will the MCC finally take action so that the departed can find peace in their final journey?

‘Will take action’

I have been informed about the concerns regarding Muktidhama in Vijayanagar. The officials concerned will be dispatched for an inspection, and appropriate action will be taken based on their report.

— Dr. N.N. Madhu, Commr., Mysuru City Corporation

