Concerns intensify over contaminated drinking water

May 27, 2024

Water mixed with mud supplied to Krishnaraja, says MLA

15 persons fall ill due to contaminated water near Kollegal

Mysore/Mysuru: While the authorities in Mysuru district, along with the Health Department and the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), are working hard to provide clean and tested drinking water to residents, Krishnaraja MLA T.S. Srivatsa has made a serious accusation where he claimed that drinking water supplied to his Constituency is mixed with mud.

The allegations come amidst the recent incident at K. Salundi village where one person tragically died and over 80 fell ill after consuming contaminated water.

Amidst concerns about contaminated water in Mysuru, over 15 individuals fell ill after consuming water supplied through the pipeline in Maduvanahalli near Kollegal taluk of Chamarajanagar district.

Residents, experiencing sym- ptoms such as vomiting and diarrhoea, were relocated to

Kollegal and were provided treatment at the Primary Health Centre. They also reported change in the water’s colour to a darker shade. According to them, contamination could be attributed to sewage and rainwater seeping into the borewells.

MLA writes to MCC

In his letter to the MCC Commissioner Dr. N.N. Madhu, KR MLA Srivatsa highlighted that water supplied from the Kabini Dam to various areas within his Constituency is contaminated with mud. “During my campaign for the Lok Sabha election, numerous residents brought to my attention the issue of water mixed with mud. Upon collection in vessels, visible mud particles and sediments settle,” he told Star of Mysore.

The impacted regions include BEML Layout, Srirampura, SBM Layout, Aravindanagar, Jayanagar, J.P. Nagar, areas surrounding Kuvempunagar Bus Depot, Chikkaharadanahalli, Shivapura and Madhuvana Layout. “The MCC needs to address this issue promptly to prevent recurrence of incidents like the one in K. Salundi,” emphasised Krishnaraja MLA Srivatsa, citing assurances from MCC Commissioner regarding investigation.

Srivatsa raised concerns about the purification process of Kabini water, questioning how it could become mixed with mud. “Is there an issue with the purification system?” he queried. “While water samples have been tested by a private laboratory, confirming its suitability for consumption, residents remain apprehensive about the presence of mud. Urgent action is warranted to avert any potential tragedy,” he said.

‘Chamaraja safe’

Amidst these discussions, Chamaraja MLA K. Harishgowda asserted that all areas within his Constituency receive clean and tested drinking water.

“We have taken measures to ensure that every household receives water that is safe for human consumption. During summer months, certain areas in Mandi Mohalla, which fall under Chamaraja, including the Panchamukhi Anjaneya Swamy Temple, faced challenges in accessing drinking water. However, this issue has been resolved, and water is now being supplied through tankers,” he elaborated.

Narasimharaja MLA Tanveer Sait could not be reached for comment regarding quality of drinking water in his Constituency.