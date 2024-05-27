Sewage water flow from Mysuru to Mandya: Mandya DC writes to Mysuru DC, MCC Commissioner to put an end to the flow

May 27, 2024

Mandya: In response to sewage from Mysuru contaminating the Cauvery River in Srirangapatna, Mandya Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr. Kumara has urged the Mysuru Deputy Commissioner and the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Commissioner to take immediate action.

Addressing a press conference in Mandya yesterday, Dr. Kumara said that he has received several complaints from the residents regarding the industrial affluent-rich polluted water mixed with the Cauvery River, turning the water black and emitting a bad odour. “We have written to Mysuru DC (Dr. K.V. Rajendra) and MCC Commissioner (Dr. N.N. Madhu) to take action as it concerns public health,” he said.

Residents of Srirangapatna are currently forced to consume contaminated water. Alert locals highlighted the issue, leading authorities to temporarily halt the water supply. The Cauvery River, a crucial drinking water source, is visibly polluted, with black, foul-smelling water.

Residents accuse Town Municipal Council (TMC) officers of neglecting the problem, which poses significant health risks. Untreated sewage, industrial effluents and chemicals from dyeing units in Mysuru flow into the river through canals.

Specifically, sewage from Kesare, K.R. Mill and Naguvanahalli mixes with river water near the Chandagalu Pump House. This contaminated water is then pumped directly to Srirangapatna for distribution.

Dr. Kumara stressed the urgency of the situation, highlighting the MCC’s role in managing wastewater. “Both streams are being contaminated by wastewater,” he stated. “To mitigate this, I have instructed the Karnataka Urban Water Supply and Drainage Board (KUWS&DB) to construct a barrier, and Rs. 8.5 lakh has been released for this purpose.”

However, the Mandya DC emphasised that this barrier is only a temporary solution, as it can only prevent small amounts of sewage from mixing into the Cauvery River. It will be ineffective against larger volumes of sewage.

“I have urged Mysuru authorities to implement a more permanent solution. The intake well must be shifted from the Chandagalu Pump House. Only then can we achieve a permanent resolution,” the Mandya DC said in the letter.