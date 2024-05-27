Bill settled
News, Top Stories

Bill settled

May 27, 2024

PM’s Radisson Hotel bill to be paid by State Government

Bengaluru: Karnataka Government will pay the pending bill of Rs. 80 lakh to Radisson Blu Plaza Hotel in Mysuru, said Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre, here this morning.

Speaking to mediapersons at his office in Vikasa Soudha, Minister Eshwar Khandre said that during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Mysuru in April 2023, the State Government was not involved in organising the event related to celebration of 50 years of Project Tiger since the Model Code of Conduct was in effect for Assembly polls.

“However, in an effort to solve the existing confusion, the State Government has decided to settle the bill to Radisson Hotel,” he added.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching