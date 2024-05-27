Bill settled

May 27, 2024

PM’s Radisson Hotel bill to be paid by State Government

Bengaluru: Karnataka Government will pay the pending bill of Rs. 80 lakh to Radisson Blu Plaza Hotel in Mysuru, said Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre, here this morning.

Speaking to mediapersons at his office in Vikasa Soudha, Minister Eshwar Khandre said that during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Mysuru in April 2023, the State Government was not involved in organising the event related to celebration of 50 years of Project Tiger since the Model Code of Conduct was in effect for Assembly polls.

“However, in an effort to solve the existing confusion, the State Government has decided to settle the bill to Radisson Hotel,” he added.