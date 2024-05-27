Vijayendra confident of NDA candidate’s win in South Teachers’ Constituency

May 27, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: State BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra expressed confidence that the BJP-JD(S) coalition (NDA) candidate K. Vivekananda of the JD(S) would emerge victorious in the ensuing Legislative Council polls from South Teachers’ Constituency.

Speaking to media persons ahead of the joint meeting of BJP and JD(S) leaders at a private hotel yesterday morning, Vijayendra said that the Legislative Council polls strategy will be given a final touch at the meeting of the two coalition partners. Asserting the two parties are fighting together to win all the six Council seats (3 Teachers and 3 Graduates) going to the polls on June 3, Vijayendra lashed out at the State Government for its failure to maintain Law and Order.

“The current State Government reminds one of the situations that prevailed during Lalu Prasad Yadav’s regime in Bihar. The mob attack on Channagiri Police Station over alleged lock-up death is a classic example of the deteriorating Law and Order in the State at a time when the Congress Government is celebrating one year of power. The State has been witnessing murders and other heinous crimes over the last couple of months. Seeing the situation here, one is left wondering whether the State has a Chief Minister and a Home Minister”, he said adding that the people are fed up with the current dispensation in the State just a year after the Congress came to power.

Refusing to comment on Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna’s alleged sex scandal case, Vijayendra refuted the allegations that he was behind denial of LS ticket to sitting Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha. “I will answer this question at the right time and at the right place. It is the BJP National President who selects the LS candidates”, he said.

Chamundeshwari JD(S) MLA G.T. Devegowda (GTD), who also spoke, also expressed confidence that NDA candidate K. Vivekananda’s victory in the ensuing Council polls. Referring to former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda’s letter to Prajwal Revanna asking him to return to face SIT trial in the alleged sex scandal case, GTD rubbished Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s comments that the former PM had himself sent his grandson (Prajwal Revanna) abroad. Pointing out that the SIT is probing the case, GTD said he would not like to comment further in the case. “I will comment on the case in detail after the SIT completes its investigation and submits report”, he said.

Later Vijayendra took part in the meeting of two parties in the presence of GTD.

Addressing leaders of the coalition partners, Vijayendra stressed on the need for leaders and workers of both the parties to work in unison with a perfect co-ordination as they did in the just concluded LS polls.

Pointing out that the current MLC polls were vital for both the parties as the Congress is misusing the official machinery to achieve electoral success, Vijayendra said he and JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy are leaving no stone unturned to ensure the success of NDA candidates.

“The leaders of both parties should set aside their differences and work towards winning all six MLC seats. Party workers should reach out to the electors and ensure victory”, he said.

Coming down heavily on the State Government, he said that the Government has destroyed the education system in the State. Charging the State Government of discontinuing the New Education Policy and replacing it with State Education Policy, he alleged that the Primary and Secondary Education Minister seems to have little knowledge of our mother-tongue Kannada and also about education, he added.

JD(S) Core Committee President GTD in his address, said that it is a must win battle for the coalition partners as a win for the NDA candidates in the MLC polls would be a befitting lesson to the arrogant State Government.

JD(S) Working President and former MLA S.R. Mahesh, MLA T.S. Srivatsa, MLC C.N. Manjegowda, South Teachers’ Constituency NDA Candidate K. Vivekananda, former MLAs M. Ashwin Kumar and C.S. Niranjan Kumar and others were present.