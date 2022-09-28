Indian Swachhata League Award: Mysuru City gets special mention for clean efforts

September 28, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: The MCC has been accorded a special mention by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, considering the city’s enthusiastic participation in the Indian Swachhata League (ISL).

Roopa Mishra, Joint Secretary to the Ministry, has stated that four cities from Karnataka — Karwar, Mangaluru, Holalkere and Mysuru, have been shortlisted for the special felicitation.

The felicitation programme will be held at Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi between Sept. 29 and Oct. 1 as part of the valedictory session of the Swachh Shehar Samvaad and Technology Exhibition.

“I would like to extend my heartiest compliments to the State and city teams for enthusiastic participation in the ISL displaying your strong commitment towards the vision of garbage-free cities. I am happy to inform you that following the successful conduct of ISL activities across more than 1,850 cities, a rigorous evaluation was undertaken, and the top city teams have been shortlisted for a special felicitation programme,” Roopa Mishra stated.

While Mangaluru city has been shortlisted under the 3 lakh to 10 lakh population category of the ISL, Karwar has been shortlisted under the 50,000 to 1 lakh population category and Holalkere and Mysuru have been shortlisted under the special mention category with 3 lakh to 10 lakh population.

In the League, cities got an opportunity to detail their novel activities at the national level. Participation of the youth in the league, novel ideas in implementing activities and the improvement in urban cleanliness as a result of the activity, were the guidelines on the basis of which the national winners were decided.

The contests underlined the magnitude of the effort made by local bodies and their sanitation workers in ensuring cleanliness, taking the help of youth to increase public awareness on avoiding dumping of garbage, and sending the message of clean water sources.

Speaking to Star of Mysore this morning, Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Health Officer Dr. D.G. Nagaraj said that as part of the award ceremony, a seminar will be held in New Delhi on Sept. 29 and Sept. 30 while the main award ceremony will be on Oct. 1.

“There will be a representation of Mysuru by Mayor Shivakumar, Deputy Mayor Dr. G. Roopa, MCC Commissioner G. Lakshmikantha Reddy and Health Officer (Dr. Nagaraj). We are yet to decide on who will go to New Delhi but the city will have to be represented,” he added.

During the course of conversation, Dr. Nagaraj said, Mysuru will not get any cleanliness award until the Sewage Farm at Vidyaranyapuram is cleared of all legacy waste. “We have been told many times by the Swachh Bharat team during surveys that the legacy waste is a blot on an otherwise clean city,” he said.