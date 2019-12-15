“Dharmaprakasha D. Banumaiah is a role model for students, traders”

December 15, 2019

Mysuru: Maintaining that Mysuru is known for transparent traders and businessmen, Chamundeshwari MLA and former Minister G.T. Devegowda (GTD) said that the traders have been following the ideals set by late Dharmaprakasha D. Banumaiah.

He was speaking at the centenary celebrations of D. Banumaiah Educational Institutions in the city on Wednesday last.

Stating that being an associate of Mysuru APMC he knew much about the city traders, GTD said he was delighted to note that the educational institution founded by D. Banumaiah has successfully completed 100 years.

Former MLA Vasu, an alumnus of D. Banumaiah Educational Institutions, Mysuru, being felicitated during the centenary celebrations.

Noting that it is a matter of pride that former Supreme Court Judge Venkataramaiah was a product of this Institution, he said that many great personalities have studied in this school. Pointing out that Mahatma Gandhi paid a visit to this institution during his visit to Mysuru, the MLA called upon the students to draw inspiration from great personalities like D.Banumaiah and thus make their life a contented one.

Recalling his tenure as Higher Education Minister in the previous coalition Government, he said that during his visit to Hubballi, he was surprised to know that Professors were getting a very handsome salary of Rs.1 lakh to Rs. 2 lakh for just a couple of hours of teaching in a day, while school teachers were being paid much less for hours of duty in a day. Lauding Banumaiah for founding the Institution, which has benefited thousands of poor and economically backward children, he described Banumaiah as a ‘Mahapurusha’ who donated his entire property for the institution.

Earlier, KR MLA S.A. Ramdas, who spoke after inaugurating the centenary celebrations by garlanding the bust of the Founder in the institution premises on Sayyaji Rao Road, said that Banumaiah, a great Philanthropist that he was, built the Institution with great care in order to provide education for the poor and weaker sections of society.

Calling upon the students to make the centenary celebrations a memorable one, Ramdas exhorted the students to ensure 100 percent results in the exams, which would be a fitting tribute to the great educationist.

Recalling the days when he was a student of Banumaiah College, he said that his student days here helped him in developing leadership qualities,which catapulted him to politics.

On the occasion, Hosadurga Kunchitiga Mahasamsthana Mutt Seer Sri Shanthaveera Swamiji released the souvenir marking the centenary celebrations.

The valedictory was held later in the evening. Former MLA Vasu, speaking at the valedictory, said that it is not as easy as one thinks to run a big educational institution for 100 years.

Observing that running an educational institution successfully in a highly competitive environment is a big task, Vasu, who is also the Chairman of Vidya Vikas Educational Trust, said that changing policies of the Governments posed a major challenge for educational institutions.

Noting that he himself, Jagannath, husband of Mayor Pushpalatha Jagannath, Deputy Mayor Shafi Ahmed, former Mayors T.B.Chikkanna and H.N. Srikantaiah, MLA S.R. Mahesh and many other political leaders are alumni of this prestigious institution, Vasu said that the journey of Banumaiah, who came to Mysuru from Madhugiri in Tumakuru district over a century ago, itself makes an interesting reading. Apart from providing education to lakhs of students, Banumaiah has also made big contributions for the benefit of the society at large, he pointed out.

Vasu was felicitated on the occasion. Koratagere Kunchitiga Mutt Seer Hanumantha Swamiji, MLA L. Nagendra, MLC Marithibbegowda, Mayor Pushpalatha Jagannath, Banumaiah Educational Institutions Chairman Dr. V.B. Jayadeva, Vice-President Dr. K.N. Thimmaiah, Hon.Secretary S.J. Lakshmegowda and others were part of the event.

