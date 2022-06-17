PM Modi invited to visit AIISH
News

PM Modi invited to visit AIISH

June 17, 2022

MP Pratap Simha inspects new building

Mysore/Mysuru: In view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi being invited to visit All India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH) during his stay in Mysuru on June 20 and  21, Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha visited AIISH this morning and inspected the yet to be inaugurated new building at its premises.

The MP said that the new three-storey building has been constructed at a cost of Rs. 155.50 crore. PM Modi has been urged to visit the AIISH campus for at least five minutes to inaugurate the building and a communication from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) in this regard is awaited.

Pointing out that the PM will land at the helipad in Mysuru on June 20 at 4.50 pm as per the tentative itinerary, the MP said that the PM will drive straight to Maharaja’s College Grounds, where he will dedicate the Centre of Excellence of AIISH and hold an interaction with beneficiaries of various Government schemes from 5 pm to 6.15 pm.

The PM will leave for Suttur Mutt by road and dedicate the Veda Patashala building and release commentaries on Yoga and Bhakti at a function to be held from 6.30 pm to 7.15 pm.

Modi will visit Chamundi Hill temple at 7.30 pm and stay overnight at Radisson Blu Plaza Hotel.

On June 21, the PM will take part in the mass yoga at Palace from 6.30 am to 7.45 am. He will visit the walkthrough exhibition at the Palace from 8 am to 8.20 am and leave for Mysore Airport at Mandakalli from where he will take an Indian Air Force jet to Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala, the MP said.

READ ALSO  Mayor disappointed over Rajyotsava being limited to publicity

AIISH Director Dr. M. Pushpavathi and others were present during the MP’s visit to AIISH.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching