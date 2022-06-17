PM Modi invited to visit AIISH

June 17, 2022

MP Pratap Simha inspects new building

Mysore/Mysuru: In view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi being invited to visit All India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH) during his stay in Mysuru on June 20 and 21, Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha visited AIISH this morning and inspected the yet to be inaugurated new building at its premises.

The MP said that the new three-storey building has been constructed at a cost of Rs. 155.50 crore. PM Modi has been urged to visit the AIISH campus for at least five minutes to inaugurate the building and a communication from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) in this regard is awaited.

Pointing out that the PM will land at the helipad in Mysuru on June 20 at 4.50 pm as per the tentative itinerary, the MP said that the PM will drive straight to Maharaja’s College Grounds, where he will dedicate the Centre of Excellence of AIISH and hold an interaction with beneficiaries of various Government schemes from 5 pm to 6.15 pm.

The PM will leave for Suttur Mutt by road and dedicate the Veda Patashala building and release commentaries on Yoga and Bhakti at a function to be held from 6.30 pm to 7.15 pm.

Modi will visit Chamundi Hill temple at 7.30 pm and stay overnight at Radisson Blu Plaza Hotel.

On June 21, the PM will take part in the mass yoga at Palace from 6.30 am to 7.45 am. He will visit the walkthrough exhibition at the Palace from 8 am to 8.20 am and leave for Mysore Airport at Mandakalli from where he will take an Indian Air Force jet to Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala, the MP said.

AIISH Director Dr. M. Pushpavathi and others were present during the MP’s visit to AIISH.