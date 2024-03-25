Ahead of Lok Sabha Election… Mining baron and Gangavathi MLA Janardhana Reddy rejoins BJP
News

Ahead of Lok Sabha Election… Mining baron and Gangavathi MLA Janardhana Reddy rejoins BJP

March 25, 2024

Bengaluru: Gangavathi MLA and former Minister G. Janardhana Reddy returned to BJP fold at the party office in Malleswaram here this morning, boosting the prospects of saffron party ahead of Lok  Sabha election.

BJP State President B.Y. Vijayendra formally welcomed Reddy, also a mining baron, into the party, by handing over the party flag, in the presence of former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa.

Reddy’s wife Aruna Lakshmi and Dr. Thomas P. John, son of former Minister late T. John, also joined the party along with Reddy.

Reddy’s good old friend and former Minister B. Sriramulu, who is contesting the ensuing LS election from Ballari (ST Reserve) Constituency, was also present.

Speaking to media persons later, Reddy said, “It’s like home-coming for me as I am reuniting with my mother. I have joined the party unconditionally without expecting anything in return, as BJP is in my blood. I have also decided to merge my Kalyana Rajya Pragathi Paksha (KRPP) with BJP to achieve the target of making Narendra Modi the Prime Minister again.”

Reddy, who had floated KRPP ahead of Assembly elections in 2023, after snapping his two-decade long ties with BJP, had won the elections from Gangavathi in Koppal district.

Now, following his re-induction into BJP, the party is set to gain more with Reddy having a clout of his own especially in Ballari, Koppal and Vijayanagar districts.

Having cemented his political career with the rise of BJP in Karnataka with Yediyurappa forming the Government in 2008, Reddy later fell into oblivion with a slew of illegal mining cases filed against him by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

READ ALSO  BJP announces Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma as Assam Chief Minister

Ballari MP B.N. Devendrappa, Bangalore Central MP P.C. Mohan, former Ministers C.T. Ravi and Anand Singh, MLC N. Ravikumar and other leaders were present.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching