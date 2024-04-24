City under security cover for voting day

April 24, 2024

2,402 personnel to ensure order within city limits

41 polling booths vulnerable; 435 critical

Mysore/Mysuru: The Mysuru City Police have enforced extensive security measures in anticipation of the 18th Lok Sabha elections, scheduled in the Mysuru-Kodagu Constituency on Apr. 26. A total of 2,402 security personnel, including paramilitary forces, will be deployed across the city during the polling period. Within Mysuru district, out of 2,202 booths, 41 have been identified as vulnerable, while 435 are considered critical. To oversee these critical booths, 495 micro-observers have been appointed.

Notably, several critical booths are situated in the Mysuru city area, prompting the deployment of adequate security personnel to ensure vigilant oversight.

City Police Commissioner Ramesh Banoth outlined the security arrangements, noting, “Four SP-cadre officers, 12 ACPs, 36 Inspectors, 66 Sub-Inspectors, 32 ASIs, 1,419 Head Constables and Constables, and 350 Home Guards will form part of the force.”

Additionally, the striking force will include 2 companies of Central Para-Military Forces comprising 177 personnel, 120 members of the Karnataka State Reserve Police force, 120 City Armed Reserve personnel, and 66 commandos.

Over 45 check posts have been established, and Flying Squad Teams (FSTs) will patrol continuously along with the static surveillance teams stationed in the check-posts.

2,202 booths

For 2,202 booths in the Mysuru Constituency, 5,742 ballot units (Electronic Voting Machines, 3,036 control units and 3,136 Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) units will be used to conduct polls. Electronics Corporation of India Limited engineers have declared the EVMs fit for use after examining them as per the instructions of the Election Commission.

Rs. 110.65 crore worth cash, liquor seized

In the Mysuru district, a total of 203 FIRs (First Information Reports) have been filed for various violations related to election campaign materials and other items as of Apr. 21. Among these, 105 FIRs have been lodged under the Arms Act, resulting in a total cash seizure of Rs. 21,47,65,33. Besides, 1,25,54,191.41 litres of liquor valued at Rs. 108,65,72,850 have been seized in Mysuru taking the total cash and liquor seizure to Rs. 110,80,49,383.

Additionally, authorities have confiscated 4.894 kg of drugs and narcotics valued at Rs. 1,27,85,000 along with 46.4 grams of gold worth Rs. 2,85,000. Further seizures include election campaign materials and other items estimated at Rs. 1,80,900.

In the Kodagu district, since the initiation of the election process until Apr. 21, 2024, a total of 32 cases have been registered for Arms Act violations. Cash totalling Rs. 16,54,220 and 42,306.585 litres of liquor valued at Rs. 12,74,70,44 and 4.605 kg of drugs and narcotics valued at Rs. 98,000 are seized.

Section 144 from 6 pm today

Stringent actions have been taken against individuals with criminal records, including rowdy sheeters, with externment and security proceedings initiated against them. As per Election Commission guidelines, Section 144 will be enforced from 6 pm on Apr. 24 until midnight on Apr. 26. Given the implementation of prohibitory orders from Wednesday evening, the sale of liquor will be prohibited citywide from 6 pm until Friday midnight.

All bars, pubs, and MRP outlets will remain closed during this period. All jathras scheduled on Apr. 26 have been put off because of polls.