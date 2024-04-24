1,477 cVIGIL app plaints filed in Mysuru; action taken on 1,251

April 24, 2024

27,472 complaints registered in Karnataka

Majority related to illegal hoardings, banners

Mysore/Mysuru: The cVIGIL app, developed by the Election Commission of India (ECI), has emerged as a powerful tool empowering citizens to report election code violations effectively.

According to data released by the ECI on Apr. 23, since the declaration of the General Elections 2024, a total of 27,472 complaints have been registered from Karnataka alone. This data encompasses complaints received between Mar. 16, 2024, and Apr. 23, 2024.

Between Jan. 1, 2024, and Apr. 24, 2024, a total of 1,477 complaints have been filed through the cVIGIL app in Mysuru (excluding Kodagu in the LS segment). Over 99 percent of the complaints have been resolved after action being taken and close to 89 percent of these complaints have been resolved within 100 minutes. Speed and transparency are the cornerstones of cVIGIL app.

Notably, the majority of the complaints received are related to illegal hoardings and banners. Additionally, concerns have been raised regarding the distribution of gifts.

Complaints have also been filed regarding defacement of property, campaigning outside the designated period and the unauthorised use of loudspeakers beyond permitted hours.

In Karnataka, out of the 27,472 complaints received, the Assistant Returning Officers and the Returning Officers have validated 25,938 complaints and action has been taken.

Additionally, 1,114 complaints have been dismissed, while decisions on 20 complaints are pending.

Furthermore, 397 complaints have been dismissed by the respective District Committees and three complaints remain pending with the District Committee.

In Mysuru-Kodagu Lok Sabha Constituency, of the 1,477 complaints received from the 11 Assembly segments in Mysuru district, 1,251 complaints have been found correct by the Assistant Returning Officers and Returning Officer and action has been taken, 225 complaints have been dropped and the decision on one complaint is pending.

In all, 829 cases have been resolved within 100 minutes with 66 percent accuracy, says the ECI data.

Two more days of action

Speaking to Star of Mysore this morning, Deputy Director of Land Records (DDLR) K. Ramya, who serves as the Nodal Officer for the cVIGIL app in Mysuru, emphasised the significance of the remaining two days leading up to the election.

She stated that all teams are currently on high alert, ready to address any reported violations of the Model Code of Conduct promptly.

She assured the public that swift action would be taken upon receiving complaints through the cVIGIL app.

The cVIGIL app facilitates quick and straightforward reporting of electoral misconduct, connecting vigilant citizens directly with the District Control Room, Returning Officer and Flying Squads Teams.

This app’s success is attributed to three key factors: Real-time audio, photo or video capture by users, a 100-minute countdown for timely complaint response, and automatic geo-tagging when the camera is activated, aiding in precise location identification for reported violations.

Additionally, the citizens have the option to report complaints anonymously, further enhancing its accessibility and effectiveness.