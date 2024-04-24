Poll Officers must report to Mustering Centres by 8.30 am tomorrow
April 24, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: In anticipation of the Lok Sabha Election-2024, polling is scheduled for Apr. 26, following the designation of Mustering Centres on Apr. 25. These centres have been strategically established at various locations across the district to facilitate the electoral process.

Mustering centres are located as follows:

• Periyapatna: Pushpa Convent on Gonikoppa Road

• K.R. Nagar: Government First Grade College

• Hunsur: St. Joseph’s PU College

• H.D. Kote: St. Mary’s Higher Primary School (English Medium)

• Nanjangud: Government Boys Junior College

• Chamundeshwari: Maharani’s Arts College for Women, JLB Road, Mysuru

• Krishnaraja: Maharaja’s College Centenary Hall, Mysuru

• Chamaraja: Baden Powell School, near DC’s Office, Mysuru

• Narasimharaja: JSS Arts and Science College, Ooty Road, Mysuru

• Varuna: JSS FGC, Devirammanahalli, Nanjangud

• T. Narasipur: Vidyodaya Women’s College

These Mustering Centres play a crucial role in streamlining the electoral process. Officers must report to the Mustering Centres on Apr. 25 by 8.30 am.

