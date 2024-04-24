Leaders make last-minute pitch as public campaign ends today

April 24, 2024

BJP-JD(S) highlights 10-year Modi rule; Congress harps on ‘saving Constitution’

Mysore/Mysuru: The public election campaign will conclude at 6 pm today, 48 hours before the voting day on April 26, with leaders making a last-minute effort to appeal to the significant proportion of ‘late deciders’ and ‘last-minute voters.’ However, parties can still indulge in person-to-person campaigns till Apr. 26.

This morning, Congress candidate M. Lakshmana, accompanied by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) State President Mukhyamantri Chandru, Chamaraja MLA K. Harish Gowda, former Mayors Modamani and B.K. Prakash, former Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) Member Bhaskar L. Gowda, and various other party leaders conducted a padayatra and distributed guarantee cards to households in KG Koppal.

In a surprise move, NDA candidate Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar visited the vegetable market behind the Dasara Exhibition Grounds on M.G. Road this morning. He engaged in campaigning at the market and distributed pamphlets from the BJP, highlighting the achievements of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Central Government to the vendors.

Later, he proceeded to Kodagu and was seen holding road shows in an open jeep at Madikeri. He moved to holding a road show in Virajpet later. Yaduveer is scheduled to take out a roadshow in the Narasimharaja Assembly segment in Mysuru from 3.30 pm to 6 pm and wind up his public campaign.

Upholding Constitution

In Mysuru, Congress leaders appealed to voters to secure Lakshmana’s victory to uphold the Constitution, emphasising the urgent need to counteract the communal tensions which threaten social harmony.

They highlighted the neglect of development projects and the lack of initiatives for the welfare of the poor, farmers, and other marginalised groups. The restoration of peace in the state, they argued, hinges on the success of Congress candidate Lakshmana.

Mysuru District Minister, Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa, conducted a padayatra in the Dalit-dominated Ashokapuram locality along the Mysuru-Manandavadi road, urging voters to prioritise the Constitution and warning against succumbing to any form of inducement.

Yaduveer greeted with reverence

At the vegetable market behind the Dasara Exhibition Grounds on M.G. Road, Yaduveer was warmly welcomed by vendors, many of whom belonged to backward classes. They greeted Yaduveer with reverence and adorned him with garlands. One vendor even performed the ritual of warding off evil eyes using an ash gourd.

Expressing their support, vendors pledged to settle dues owed to the erstwhile Mysore royal family and expressed their wish for Yaduveer to secure victory by a significant margin in the elections. Former Chairman of Karnataka Exhibition Authority (KEA) M. Hemanth Kumar Gowda, former Corporators B.V. Manjunath and M.D. Parthasarathi (Pathi), along with other leaders, accompanied Yaduveer during the visit.