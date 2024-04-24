Committed to eco-friendly progress, tourism: Yaduveer

April 24, 2024

‘Mysuru must remain Mysuru, retaining its unique essence’

Mysore/Mysuru: BJP candidate for the Mysuru-Kodagu parliamentary seat, Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar has once again emphasised his commitment to prioritising development alongside the preservation of heritage sites, tourism destinations and cleanliness.

Speaking at the Mysore Builders’ Charitable Trust (MBCT) auditorium in Vishweshwaranagar on Monday, Yaduveer engaged with a gathering of businessmen and traders, articulating his vision for the Constituency.

“Mysuru must retain its essence,” Yaduveer asserted, underscoring the importance of preserving the unique character of the region. Responding to concerns about aligning Mysuru’s development trajectory with that of Bengaluru, he reiterated, “The majority of Constituents advocate for preserving Mysuru’s identity amidst progress. Development should not come at the expense of heritage and environmental conservation.”

Acknowledging the rich heritage and abundant natural landscapes of both Mysuru and Kodagu, Yaduveer underscored his awareness of the electorate’s sentiments, particularly in Kodagu, where environmental preservation is paramount.

“My interactions during the election campaign have revealed a deep-rooted desire to safeguard our biodiversity while pursuing development initiatives,” he affirmed.

Abundance of talent

Yaduveer addressed the topic of progressive development and educational institutions in Mysuru, acknowledging the abundance of talent produced by these institutions. However, he observed that many of these talented individuals are opting for higher education and opportunities abroad, much like the trend of migrating to Bengaluru.

He emphasised the imperative to bolster Mysuru’s development by fostering suitable initiatives in hospitality, agritech and startups, which can serve as complementary pillars to Bengaluru’s growth.

In the realm of industrial development, Yaduveer highlighted the ongoing advancements in the sector.

He expressed his readiness to facilitate the establishment of appropriate industries in Mysuru shortly, underlining the significance of garnering cooperation and suggestions from all stakeholders in this endeavour.

On the matter of his political engagement, Yaduveer clarified that he does not hail from a political lineage but has ventured into politics with a sincere desire to serve the people.

Reflecting on his public journey spanning nine years, he shared his commitment to understanding the sentiments of the Constituents through various initiatives in the Mysuru- Kodagu Constituency.

He reaffirmed his dedication to uplifting the economically disadvantaged and the working-class populace of Mysuru and Kodagu districts, ensuring they lead lives of dignity.

Expressing eagerness, he pledged to formulate essential programmes and policies for this purpose and vowed to sustain his enthusiasm in fulfilling this responsibility.

Krishnaraja MLA T.S. Srivatsa, entrepreneur Kishore Rachaiah and others were present.