‘Don’t enter State without giving drought relief’

April 24, 2024

CM Siddu, Cabinet colleagues stage protest against Centre outside Vidhana Soudha

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his Cabinet colleagues staged a symbolic protest against the Central Government for delay in the release of its share of funds for providing drought relief, in front of Mahatma Gandhi’s statue in the premises of Vidhana Soudha here on Tuesday.

Even as the Centre agreed to provide relief for farmers, following the intervention of Supreme Court in this matter, CM Siddaramaiah and his Cabinet colleagues warned Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Ministers Amit Shah and Nirmala Sitharaman against entering the State, without releasing the drought relief.

Speaking to media persons after the protest, the CM said: “Most parts of the State are reeling under drought leaving farmers in a fix. Even though we had sought Rs. 18,172 crore towards drought relief, the Centre has not even released a penny yet.”

Even amidst step-motherly attitude of the Centre, we have ably faced drought situation and there is neither any cry for drinking water nor cattle feed. We have taken steps to prevent exodus of daily wagers and have even succeeded in releasing Rs. 2,000 as first phase of relief to each of 34 lakh farmers in the State, he added.

“The drought situation in the State had been brought to the notice of the Centre 7 months ago, following which Agriculture Dept. Officers visited the State and submitted a report, but there is no hint of releasing the relief amount,” said Siddaramaiah.

He said: “When I called on the PM and the Home Minister and submitted a memorandum in this regard, they assured to release the amount soon after convening a meeting. As the promise remained on papers even after elapse of seven months, we had to wage a legal battle.”

Be it the PM or BJP leaders, they remember the State during election. On what grounds they seek votes in the State? We have been raising ‘Go Back’ slogans against these leaders for doing injustice to the State. Before visiting the State they have to release funds towards drought relief and seek votes later, cautioned Siddaramaiah.